BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a residence on Monday morning in southern Wisconsin.

According to the Beloit Police Department, on February 20, 2023, around 8:45 a.m., officers were sent to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue for a report of a person hit by gunfire.

After arriving on the scene, officers located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She subsequently died from her injuries.

Officers made contact with a male, positively identified as 33-year-old Tyrone Young, who was taken into custody and arrested for First Degree Intentional Homicide. Young was taken to a local jail, and the Rock County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the charges.

The Beloit Police Department says this was an isolated incident, and there is no other risk to the community. “The City of Beloit Police Department offers its condolences to the family of the victim,” said officials on Facebook.

This incident remains under investigation at this time. No further details were provided, and Local 5 News will update this should any more information be released to the media.