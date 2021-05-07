2d Marine Division Band to play in 70th Appleton Flag Day Parade on June 12

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the iconic Flag Day Parade in Appleton had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now things are back on track to host this year’s 70th Appleton Flag Day Parade on Saturday, June 12 with added special guests.

The Appleton Parade Committee has announced the 2d Marine Division Band from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina will be traveling to Wisconsin to appear in the parade. The 2d Marine Division Band or also known as The Division’s Own was formed from elements of the 2d, 6th and 8th Marine Regiment bands. They first came together in New Zealand during World War II. They continue to provide musical support for five major commands and the 47,000 Marines at Camp Lejeune.

The Band will also be performing two free community concerts that anyone can come and join. Friday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. they will be on the outdoor patio at Waverly Beach Bar & Grille and the second concert will be Saturday, June 12 at 5:00 p.m. at Don Hawkins Baseball Field.

You can join WFRV Local 5 on June 12 on-air and online to watch the Appleton Flag Day parade. You can watch it online at 2 p.m. and again on air at 10:35 p.m.