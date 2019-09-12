2nd Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive takes place in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – First responders in Oshkosh came together today to not only honor the fallen from 9/11 but to help fill a critical need for the American Red Cross.
The 2nd Annual Battle of the Badges pitted Oshkosh Fire and Police departments against each other to see who could get more blood donors by the end of the day.
Community donors were asked which team they wanted to donate for and the winners received the benefits of a friendly side wager between departments.
Organizers say they hope adding the wager simply encourages more blood donations so the real winners can be those in need.