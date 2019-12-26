2nd Annual Holiday Blood Drive at Fox Cities PAC

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Community Blood Center (CBC) is encouraging individuals to consider putting one more gift on their Christmas lists: a lifesaving blood donation.

Thursday, December 26th marks the 2nd Annual Holiday Blood Drive which will again be held at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.

As a special show of gratitude for those who fit a blood donation into their holiday schedule, all presenting donors will receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt, an exclusive CBC Christmas ornament, and a complimentary breakfast or lunch served by Copper Rock or Van Abel’s of Hollandtown, respectively.

The need for blood is critical this time of year and there are still donation appointments available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., but they are limited.

Those interested in scheduling a donation appointment are encouraged to call (800) 280-4102, or visit https://www.communityblood.org/