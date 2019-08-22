2nd Annual PorchaPolooza bringing music to the Doty Island neighborhood

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Doty Island will be kicking out the jams and providing delicious eats, all in the name of summer fun.
It’s all part of the 2nd Annual PorchaPolooza at Smith Park, hosted by the Doty Island Development Council. The free, family-friendly event includes 10 musical acts, two food trucks and a sidewalk chalk artist with musicians performing in resident’s front yards surrounding the park. PorchaPolooza is all about celebrating the residential neighborhoods of Menasha and getting residents engaged in where they live.
To go along with the music and food, the Menasha Historical Society will also be co-hosting “Artists in the Park” which will feature live art demonstrations designed to give more attention to the visual arts. They will also be giving tours of the Smith Park caboose!
Be sure to tune-in to Local 5 This Morning between 5-7 a.m. as Local 5’s Calvin Lewis will be live from Smith Park with the details!