2nd Annual Shamrock Craft Beer Invitational making a pit stop at the Automobile Gallery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the ONLY event that features beer, cheese and some classic cars… at least this side of Wisconsin!

The 2nd Annual Shamrock Craft Beer Invitational is making a pit stop at the Automobile Gallery this Saturday. 16 Breweries, 50+ Beers and over 70 classic cars will be at the craft beer festival from 3 until 6 p.m. The finest craft breweries from all 4 corners of Wisconsin are coming to compete for three prestigious awards. There will be local favorites and unique, independent breweries that you will only find at the Shamrock Craft Beer Invitational. You can sample more than 50 beers with a commemorative 5 oz. tasting glass.

While sipping your frothy beer, walk around and enjoy over 70 classic cars spanning over 100 years of automotive history, including Bart Starr’s Super Bowl 1 & 2 MVP Corvettes. Sample artisan cheese from Nala’s fromagerie and enjoy a slice of Pep’s Drafthaus pizza while sampling unlimited beer samples. Get into the St. Patrick’s day festivities with Irish Folk music performed by the talented Gerry Sloan.

It’s the only place to enjoy some cold brews and view some hot rods in the process! We’re @TheAutomobileG1, talking about the 2nd Annual Shamrock Craft Beer Invitational. 🏎 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/wJvxjsXIxC — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) March 6, 2020

General Admission is $40.00. There will also be Designated Driver companion tickets (General Admission DD: $10.00) for General Admission. D.D. tickets get all the same perks as their companions except they get unlimited soda & water (no alcohol). All guests must have a valid I.D. to enter.

Tickets are on sale now! You can go online right here or call (920) 437-9024.