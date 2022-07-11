WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has identified a second confirmed case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox.

Discovered on July 9, the person with monkeypox is a resident in Milwaukee County. The patient is currently isolated and the DHS is working closely with federal and local partners to identify people who have been in close contact with that person.

As of July 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 767 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases in the United States. The overall risk to the general public remains low.

“DHS continues to work closely with federal, state, and local partners to monitor the current outbreak of monkeypox in the United States and here in Wisconsin,” said DHS Secretary-Designee Karen Timberlake. “We want the public to know that the risk of widespread transmission remains low. Current evidence from around the country shows that the virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox. We urge all Wisconsinites to stay vigilant and contact a doctor if you develop a new or unexplained rash.”

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious disease that is typically characterized by new, unexplained rash and skin lesions. Other symptoms include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes.

Most people with monkeypox recover in two to four weeks without needing treatment. Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. The virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, sustained skin-to-skin contact, and contact with items that have been contaminated.

For more information about monkeypox, you can click here.