GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Packers announced that a former 2x Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer will be holding a book signing at the Packers Pro Shop on Tuesday, September 26.

According to a release on the Packers’ website, the legendary Jerry Kramer will be at the Packers Pro Shop signing copies of his book, ‘Run to Win: My Packers Life From Lombardi to Canton.’

The book, autographed by the Hall of Famer himself and Bob Fox, was recently released on September 19 and is said to be about life and career with the Green Bay Packers.

Officials say the book goes into detail on what it was like to play for Vince Lombardi and Kramer’s overall journey to becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Also said to be featured In the book is additional commentary from Kramer’s former Packer teammates including Jim Taylor, Forrest Gregg, Willie Davis, Bart Starr, Emlen Tunnell, and more.

The Packers say Kramer will be available to sign books and meet with fans at the Pro Shop from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. Books will be available on-site for purchasing and fans are being told that Kramer will not be signing any other memorabilia at this event.

Fans who cannot attend the event but still want to purchase a copy of ‘Run to Win: My Packers Life From Lombardi to Canton’ can do so by visiting packersproshop.com.