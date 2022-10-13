EMPIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – An eyewitness arriving at work helped to provide identifying information that led to the arrest of three suspects allegedly involved in a burglary at a Fond du Lac County business.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5 a.m. on October 10 when deputies received a call from a Sabel Mechanical employee who saw a suspicious vehicle and two people wearing masks outside while arriving to work.

At that time, deputies say that the two suspects got into a vehicle and left the business at high speeds.

The eyewitness began to follow the suspect’s vehicle and was able to provide deputies with ‘crucial identifying information,’ before eventually losing sight of the vehicle.

The release states that about one hour after the initial call, a deputy on a medical call noticed a vehicle that matched the description from the alleged burglary, and completed a traffic stop, detaining three suspects.

Deputies and detectives developed probable cause to believe these individuals were responsible for the burglary. The three people were booked at the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of

Burglary and are awaiting an initial appearance.

Later, deputies say they began conducting searches of roadways and ditches in the area and

were able to locate additional evidence from the burglary, and that ‘information was obtained’ that stolen property from the business was removed from the vehicle and hidden in tall grass.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is still in search of tools stolen from the business.

If anyone finds power tools that may be concealed on their property, deputies ask that you contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (920) 9293390.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was provided at this time.

