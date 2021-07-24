3 deaths in Wisconsin investigated as homicide

WEST SALEM, Wis. (AP) — Workers have discovered three bodies at the entrance to a quarry in far western Wisconsin, and authorities say they’re investigating the deaths as a triple homicide.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf called the deaths a “targeted act” but declined to say how the three died. Wolf says two workers discovered the bodies shortly before 5 a.m. Friday at the Milestone Quarry near West Salem.

He says authorities are working to identify the victims and autopsies will be conducted. No one is in custody and there are no suspects. The sheriff is seeking video from area residents with security cameras.

