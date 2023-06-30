RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are looking to identify three juveniles who allegedly cause some mayhem on motorized shopping carts inside a Piggly Wiggly.

According to the Racine Police Department, three juveniles took motorized shopping carts at Piggly Wiggly and knocked items off the shelves. The Piggly Wiggly where the alleged incident happened was reportedly at 3900 Erie Street.

Authorities also say that the group also intentionally ran the motorized cart into an elderly woman at the checkout line. One of the juveniles, identified only as a woman, allegedly slapped the store manager in the face before leaving.

The three juveniles were believed to be two girls between 14 and 17 years old and a boy who is thought to be between 12 and 14 years old. The three reportedly left on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 262-635-7773. No additional details were provided.