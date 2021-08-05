FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

3 men involved in coordinated theft at Waupun hardware store, authorities trying to identify suspects

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupun Police Department is searching for three suspects believed to be connected to a retail theft that took place in late July.

According to the Department, on July 23, at around 5:21 p.m., police responded to Marten’s Farm and Home Ace Hardware located on 1100 W. Main Street for reports of three men who are suspected of stealing merchandise.

Officials say that the unidentified suspects entered the store at 4:41 p.m. and appeared to be doing some miscellaneous shopping when one of the suspects grabbed a red, Milwaukee tool case and placed it in a shopping cart.

About 40 minutes later, authorities say that the suspect who placed the tool case in the shopping cart pushed the cart to the back of the store and began scanning the store for employees while the other two suspects exited the store.

Authorities say that the suspect searching for employees then removed the item from the shopping cart and exited the building through the exit door sounding the alarm system. Police say the man then walked to an early 2000’s silver Dodge or Chrysler minivan that was waiting for him and was being driven by the other two men, who were previously in the store, they all fled from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities at 920-345-1621.

