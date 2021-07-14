3 men travel from Minnesota, facing charges of arson & looting during 2020 Kenosha unrest

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have charged four people for their involvement in the unrest in Kenosha, and are looking to identify others.

Three people that traveled from Minnesota to Kenosha, are facing multiple charges including arson and conspiring to steal and transport stolen goods to a different state.

Allen King, David Garner, and Kevin Martinez are being charged for conspiring to steal and transporting the stolen goods to a different state. King and Garner are being charged with two counts of arson and conspiring to commit arson. Martinez is also being charged for illegally possessing ammunition.

According to the criminal complaint, King, Garner, and Martinez traveled from Minnesota to Kenosha on August 24h 2020. The criminal complaint states while in Kenosha, King and Garner attempted to set fires at a bar.

The complaint alleges King, Garner and Martinez also damaged and looted other buildings, including a pharmacy and a gas station.

The complaint also states that King, Garner and Martinez talked about their illegal plans and attempted to sell the stolen goods over social media.

In a separate case, Devon Vaughn is being charged with arson in relation to the fire at B&L Office Furniture.

Officials are still investigating other crimes that occurred during the unrest in Kenosha. Anyone with any information on the people in the pictures below should contact Kimberly Nerheim, Public Affairs Specialist, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The suspects that authorities are looking to identify are pictured below:

Courtesy: U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin

Courtesy: U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin

Courtesy: U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin

More information regarding the two cases can be viewed on the Eastern District of Wisconsin’s website.