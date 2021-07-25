3 people from Wisconsin die in 4-vehicle crash in Missouri

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — Three people from Wisconsin died in a four-vehicle crash in eastern Missouri on Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened after a defect on a U-Haul truck caused the driver to lose control on Interstate 44 about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis in Crawford County.

The truck sideswiped a minivan and crossed the median before colliding with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 23-year-old Frank Handley of Janesville, Wisconsin, and striking a Ford Transit Van driven by Michael Semmens of Genoa, Illinois. Handley and his passengers, Eve A. King, 22, of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Ronald King, 19, of Beloit, Wisconsin, all died at the scene

