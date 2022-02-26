LITTLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were rescued from the Bay of Green Bay after their pickup truck fell through the ice on Friday afternoon.

According to Little River Fire Department, at around 4:08 p.m., they, along with Oconto Fire and Rescue crews, responded to a report that three people were stranded out on the Bay of Green Bay, approximately 4.2 miles from the shore.

The initial report explained that the pickup truck that the three people were riding had broken through the ice leaving them stranded.

Oconto Fire and Rescue and Little River Fire Department quickly responded to the scene with two rescue trucks, a six-wheeler, an ambulance, an engine, a command truck, and 14 personnel total.

Upon arrival, authorities said they confirmed the GPS coordinates with the caller and then sent two members of Oconto Fire Rescue onto the ice with their six-wheeler to retrieve the individuals, who were reportedly keeping warm in a fishing shelter.

All three people were returned safely back to shore. No one was reported injured during the incident.