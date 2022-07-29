SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan brewery is hosting two special events on Saturday, July 30, that showcase both feats of strength and of the heart.

3 Sheeps Brewing is hosting its 2nd annual Pints For A Purpose fundraiser, while simultaneously hosting the Brat City Strongest Competition.

The Pints For A Purpose “Fill The Boot” fundraiser is put on by the Sheboygan Professional Firefighters Local 483, and helps raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, in its inaugural year the event raised $3,300.

RAGE Fitness is leading the Brat City Strongest Competition that includes challenges such as a keg clean, and a Sheboygan Fire Department loading medley and fire truck harness pull.

“Our brewery is always honored to be part of charitable events and community gatherings,” said Grant Pauly, founder, and brewmaster of 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. “We are sure there will be strong support at this year’s event just as there was last year.”

Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., 3 Sheeps invites you to “bring a lawn chair, cheer on your favorite competitor and help raise some money for the MDA.”

