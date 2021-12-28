FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

3-to-4 car accident on I-41 South, Winnebago Co. Sheriff stress importance of slowing down

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- As temperatures continue to drop and make road conditions more difficult, reports of an accident near Neenah have been released.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently handling an accident involving multiple cars on I-41 heading South.

The accident came in on Tuesday, December 28, and the Sheriff’s Department places the accident near Road “GG” on the 41. Already the right lane heading South is blocked to traffic. The Sheriff’s Office explained to Local Five that they are urging people to slow down and keep enough space between you and the car ahead of you.

No other information has been provided at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details emerge.

