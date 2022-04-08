FRIDAY 4/8/2022 3:56 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The three-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Mason Street and S. Roosevelt Street in Green Bay has been cleared.

The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. and resulted in one woman being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

FRIDAY 4/8/2022 3:22 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A three-vehicle collision in Green Bay has resulted in one woman being taken to the hospital.

On Friday, at around 3 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Mason Street and S. Roosevelt Street.

Green Bay Metro Fire and Rescue and Green Bay Metro Police Department are both responding to the scene.

Residents traveling near the area should expect traffic delays. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.