WISCONSIN (WFRV) – According to a recent study, five Wisconsin cities ranked in the top 20, while three only made the top 10.

The formula used to consider data across eight metrics in 98 Midwestern cities included the percentage of the population that is retirement age, housing costs as a percentage of average retirement income, estimated senior tax burden, residential communities, medical centers, violent crimes, property crimes, and unemployment.

Eau Claire was Wisconsin’s highest-ranked city at number four in the Midwest, while Oshkosh ranked sixth, and Appleton ranked seventh. Green Bay was just outside the top 10, ranking 12th, alongside Waukesha following behind in 13th.

Some key findings during this study were that small cities beat out big cities. While there are plenty of bigger cities in the Midwest, smaller locations lead this study. Chicago, the biggest city in the region, ranked near the bottom in the study, and other heavily populated areas like Indianapolis, Indiana and Columbus, Ohio don’t fare much better.

In addition, the study found that housing costs, on average, aren’t a burden. In the United States, you are considered burdened by housing costs if you are spending more than 30% of your income on housing. On average, housing costs for the cities in this study make up 26.78% of average retirement income. That figure is even lower across the top 10 cities, where housing costs average 24.19% of retirement income.

Eau Claire

According to SmartAsset, Eau Claire’s estimated tax burden for seniors is 14.19%. There are several places for retirees to live in the city, with 2.68 retirement centers for every 10,000 residents. Housing costs represent 22.35% of the average retirement income.

Oshkosh

According to SmartAsset, Oshkosh’s seniors are expected to hand over just 13.73% of their income in taxes. in retirement communities, with 1.92 for every 10,000 residents. Plus, the senior population makes up 17.31% of Oshkosh’s total population.

Appleton

According to SmartAsset, seniors in Appleton tie with Oshkosh for the second-lowest tax burden at 13.73%. Appleton’s retirement communities make up 1.65 for every 10,000 residents. Housing costs represent 22.62% of the average retirement income in the city.

For more information and analytics about the study, click here.