$30.9 million referendum would help Marinette School District downsize, upgrade facilities

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — This November 3rd, the Marinette School District is asking voters to consider a $30.9 million referendum that will allow the district to reshape its structure.

“We’re looking at downsizing from six buildings to four buildings to best serve our kids,” Superintendent Corry Lambie explained.

If the referendum passes, the district would close two buildings: Garfield Elementary and The Sunrise Early Learning Center.

“The operational expenses at those buildings are quite high, so by closing those buildings and modernizing the other buildings, we feel we can modernize our learning environment for our students,” Lambie said. “Garfield I believe was built in the 1930’s, so it’s a pretty old building and the classrooms are quite small there.”

Those closings mean the district would switch up how students are distributed through the remaining elementary schools.

“It would not be based on geography, it would be based on grade levels,” Lambie said.

All students enrolled in early education though first grade would attend Merryman Eleementary, and all students in second through fourth grade would attend Park Elementary.

Additions would be built onto both schools.

“You can now have all grade level teachers in one building, where they can collaborate with each other and determine what’s best for the needs of our students,” Lambie said.

The district’s middle and high schools would serve the same grades, but would receive renovations as a part of the 30.9 million dollar referendum:.

As for mill rate, the district could see a 93 cent increase from its current $8.73.

“That’s about 7 percent below the state average, so we’re in a very good spot,” Lambie said of the current mill rate.

