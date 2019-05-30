30 female officers part of the GB Police Department, most in history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It’s a record for the Green Bay Police Department now that 30 female officers are part of the force. In total, the ladies make up 16.5% of the officers in the department while the FBI reports that the national average is around 12.5%.

“I think it just goes to show you that Green Bay is an open department and very accepting of different folks. We want to match the diversity in our community with the diversity on our department, and we’re well on our way,” said Chief Andrew Smith during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning.

Two of the women were recently sworn in with the department – Officers Arianna Clemons and McKala Wolf. They joined Smith along with Officers Noah Huevelman, Garrick Fisher and Michael O’Donnel – who were also recently sworn in.

