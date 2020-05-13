30% of Wisconsin employees say they miss their work spouse, more than they would their partner

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As employers close their facilities and mandate their employees to work from home, several American’s are now admitting to struggling to work under the same roof as their partner.
A survey given by PR Pioneer to 3,500 employees who are working from home revealed that 30% of Wisconsin residents admitted to missing their work spouse more than they would their partners at home.
PR Pioneer attributes these results to several domestic distractions that come with working at home versus in a workplace environment like watching T.V., taking naps, and the overarching distraction being their partners.
The survey also revealed that 63% of employees say they would be more productive if they were in lockdown with their work spouses rather than their actual partners.
PR Pioneer says this is due to the fact that work spouses can help maximize efficiency by discussing work-related projects, ideas, and deadlines with more of an understanding than that of your at-home partner would have.
If you find yourself being part of the 1 in 3 Americans struggling to work from home click here for some tips on how to maximize your at home work environment with your partner.
