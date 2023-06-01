GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people were arrested and one Green Bay Police Officer was injured after a physical disturbance at a local funeral home.

Police were sent to the Blaney Funeral Home at 1521 Shawano Avenue shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, where they found around 30 people fighting. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation.

According to a witness, there was a disagreement because a visitor allegedly was asked to leave the funeral service in progress because they were causing a disruption.

One officer and another individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-229406. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.