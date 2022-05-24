MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A three-story office building in downtown Menasha will soon be converted into a mixed-use structure.

According to officials, Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. is converting the building on 130 Main Street. Once the project is complete, the building will have commercial space and apartments.

“The entire interior of the building is being renovated to create Harbor Lofts. Once the transformation is complete, we’ll have a distinct new building that will be part of the Menasha landscape for decades to come,” said Annika Schuller-Rach, Hoffman project manager.

The outside of the building will also change, as the brick will be stained and new windows will be installed.

The basement and first floor of the building will be used for commercial space. The second and third floors will be apartments. Officials say that a fourth story will be added as well.

“The fourth-floor addition will be part of the third-floor loft units with common apartment space on the third floor and the bedroom and master bath part of the loft addition on the top floor,” Cole Alsbach of Dark Horse Development added.

The building’s interior is already getting demolished. Construction is expected to start in May, and officials plan for the project to be down ‘late this year’.