30-year-old Seymour man arrested and charged with 4th OWI

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old man from Seymour was arrested on Sunday for his 4th offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), just after 5 a.m., a trooper located a crashed vehicle on I-41 southbound in the lanes of traffic near De Pere.

Officials report the vehicle was unoccupied and one pair of shoes were located near the vehicle. The driver, identified as Eric Shemenkowski of Seymour, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, was later found walking shoeless on a nearby ramp.

Shemenkowski was reportedly found to show signs of impairment and refused to complete Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Police say that a warrant was then obtained for an evidentiary blood draw which was completed at a nearby hospital.

Police say Shemenkowski was later booked into the Brown County jail and charged with a 4th offense of operating while under the influence, failure to install ignition interlock device, unsafe lane deviation, operating without a license, failure to report an accident, and hit run property adjacent to highway. He was additionally placed on a probation hold.

