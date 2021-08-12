30-year-old Wisconsin deputy sheriff arrested on child porn charges

ASHLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A Bayfield County deputy sheriff has been arrested after an investigation regarding numerous uploads of child pornography through a messaging application.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), 30-year-old Dain Peterson was arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography. Peterson is a Bayfield County deputy sheriff and Wisconsin DOJ Divison of Criminal Investigation (DCI) special agents arrested him on August 9.

The arrest happened after an investigation into uploads of child pornography via an online messaging application.

The DCI agents executed a search warrant where Peterson was living in Ashland and was arrested after the search warrant was concluded.

Peterson was booked into the Ashland County Jail.

The investigation is being led by the Wisconsin DOJ DCI with help from the Ashland Police Department. The full release from the Wisconsin DOJ can be viewed online.

