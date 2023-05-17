KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Around $3,000 of criminal damage was done at Sunset Park in the Village of Kimberly, and the Fox Valley Metro Police Department is looking for a person of interest.

According to a release, officers have determined that the incident took place on May 6 during an event at the park while the facility was being rented. A bathroom door had received significant damage caused by an unknown individual during the time of the event.

It is further believed this unknown person used a vehicle to force the door open. Those who officers have spoken to are not fully cooperating with the investigation and are refusing to return calls from investigators.

“It is our hope to identify the person or persons responsible for this damage so that they can either be prosecuted and/or restitution can be made with the Village of Kimberly so that the cost is not passed along to the community,” said Fox Valley Metro Police officers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Duane Dissen by calling (920)-788-7505. This is an ongoing investigation.

No additional details were provided.