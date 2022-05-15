DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A detached garage was a complete loss during a structure fire in the City of De Pere on Sunday.

Around 6:00 a.m., the De Pere Fire Department was dispatched to a one-story, single-family residence on the 1100 block of Fay Court.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a detached garage in flames. Officials say the fire was extending to the exterior of the residence, but they were able to extinguish it before reaching the house.

Firefighters believe the garage was a complete loss and say the residence sustained moderate damage to the outside of the house.

Two vehicles, one parked inside the garage and the other parked near the garage are also considered a total loss.

A neighboring house and garage sustained damage from the extreme heat of the flames. All occupants had been self-evacuated before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

Around 20 firefighters helped put out the flames including those from De Pere, Lawrence, Ashwaubenon, and Hobart Fire Departments. The Wisconsin Public Service was also at the scene.

The fire was investigated and found the damage to be somewhere around $300,000.