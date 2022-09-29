GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf.

Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown.

“People I’m sure have seen cracks in the asphalt, the shoulders are deteriorating, the culverts need to be replaced, and we have identified about $2.7 million of work that needs to get done on the trail,” said Peter Flucke, Member of the Friends of the Fox River Trail.

The goal is to raise $300,000 to start construction in 2023/24. Due to the group’s efforts, they have been selected for the Green Bay Packers Give Back campaign, which will match all public donations up to $50,000.

“We’ve been working in the background with corporations and government agencies on grants and we’ve raised all but $300,000 of the money that we need for the trail rehabilitation,” added Flucke.

Part of this project’s combined efforts with Brown County Parks will include the replacement of aging culverts, the addition of amenities, and a new parking lot in the rural portion of the trail.

“What that money is going to be used for is repaving the original 10.5 miles of asphalt, replacing some of the aging culverts, but one of the things that is most exciting is that we’re going to be able to extend the pavement on the trail from the south part of the pavement now all the way down to Greenleaf,” said Flucke.

The efforts of the group and their fundraising will ensure the safety of current users, entice new users, and promote business and tourism from downtown Green Bay to Greenleaf and well into the Fox River Valley.

In addition, Brown County Parks has been awarded a grant from the Green Bay Metropolitan Planning Organization in the amount of $840,721, and other funding in the amount of $510,180. These dollars will provide new asphalt on the trail from Porlier and Adams intersection to Lasee Road in the Town of Rockland.

“The money that’s provided by Brown County or other resources just barely allows us to maintain the trail year-to-year so when we have capital needs we really need to do something extra to raise those additional dollars,” concluded Flucke.

Those interested in donating or learning how to help out the Fox River Trail can click here.