$30K in damage reported after fire at unoccupied Bellevue home

BELLEVUE, Wis (WFRV) – Fire crews are reporting nearly $30,000 in fire damage to a Bellevue home that was empty at the time of the blaze.

According to Bellevue Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a Thursday morning fire at 1486 McRae Circle after a report of smoke detectors sounding.

Upon arrival, crews say they found heavy smoke coming from the basement of the home.

Firefighters say they were able to navigate heavy smoke to locate and extinguish the fire in the basement, resulting in minimal flame spread.

Officials say the home was not occupied at the time of the fire and that no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

The basement mechanical room was damaged by fire, with smoke and water damage throughout the home. Authorities estimate approximately $30,000 in loss and damage.

The Bellevue Fire and Rescue Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the fire.

Currently, the cause is undetermined.