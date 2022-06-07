GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called for a fire at JBS on Lime Kiln Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a release, the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes from the time firefighters arrived. Crews battled the fire on the roof and near an auger that was thought to be the fire’s originator.

There are no reports of injury as the staff had been evacuated prior to the firefighters’ arrival.

In total, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department reports five engines, two ladder trucks, one med unit, two battalion chiefs, and one safety officer helped control the scene.

The meat packing plant is estimated to have lost $30,000 in damages.