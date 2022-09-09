STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of methamphetamine and thefts across other counties. The thefts were of power tools and large pieces of construction equipment.

After working with other law enforcement agencies across the state, 27-year-old Jake Groom was identified as the main suspect.

On September 2, the victim of a stolen Bobcat skid-steer from Madison contacted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The victim also identified Groom as a suspect.

With this new information, authorities got a search warrant for a property in Steuben. Groom reportedly has been known to be at the property.

When the search warrant was executed, the following items were found at the property:

Forest River R-Pod Camper Stolen from Vernon County

Enclosed trailer containing construction equipment Stolen from Dane County

Miscellaneous equipment Stolen from Juneau County

Vehicle Stolen from Crawford County

Other stolen items

Officials say that the value of the items was estimated at $30,000. The search warrant also revealed multiple items that showed methamphetamine trafficking.

A loaded handgun, methamphetamine, digital scales and drug paraphernalia were also found.

Groom was not at the residence during the search warrant and is currently facing multiple charges. Authorities say he is facing the following charges:

Five counts of receiving/concealing stolen property

Three counts of criminal damage to property

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Seven counts of felony bail-jumping

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Groom.

The case is still under investigation and other individuals could be charged in connection with the previously listed crimes. Those with any information about the investigation are asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was provided.