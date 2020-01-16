$30M expansion of U.P.’s Island Resort and Casino approved, construction begins summer 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Island Resort and Casino in the Upper Peninsula will receive a $30 million expansion with construction said to begin in June.

The Hannahville Indian Community Tribal Council approved the expansion, which will include the addition of over 100 hotel rooms.

“In response to high customer demand, the addition is to be connected to the south end of the current 11 story Palm Tower complete with 3 guest elevators and lobby. A high-end dining venue, as well as convention space, are planned for the top floor.”

The expansion is also said to include a pool with water park features for kids and young adults.

Quintus 3D, a Wisconsin firm, has been selected to lead the architectural and engineering aspects of the project. The firm has designed the Drift Spa, new hotel lobby, and retail space at the Island Resort & Casino.

They also built the Island hotel’s Sun Tower and 1998 expansion of the Casino along with the water plant and other Hannahville Indian Community projects.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June with expected completion during the 2021 calendar year.