30th annual Artigras event celebrates the Arts with local musicians and edible art

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 100 artists are exhibiting and selling their work during the 30th annual Artigras event at the KI Convention Center from February 29 through March 1.

This event is a way to celebrate the Arts and will offer a mix of artistic activities including a visual fine arts fair, performing arts, hands-on art activities for children, artist demonstrations, and cultural exhibits.

All ages are welcome to attend.

Artigras is a fundraising event by Mosaic Arts, Inc., that advances the arts in the Green Bay area by supporting and promoting individual artists, art and cultural organizations, creative businesses and fostering arts education.

For additional information including artist listing and entertainment schedule visit http://www.mosaicartsinc.org/artigras.