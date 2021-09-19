30th annual Community First Fox Cities Marathon crossed the finish line Sunday

NEENAH, Wis.(WFRV)- The 30th annual Community First Fox Cities Marathon crossed the finish line after three days of events. “We had a little over two thousand people participate all weekend long,” said Tara Perre, Event Director. New technology was also a part of the races this year. “We added an enhanced app, it’s the Fox Cities Marathon App, available at the Apple Store, or Google Play,” said Perre. It was a new way to track runners, as some of the race was held virtually.

Whether you participated for the first time or for the tenth time, you were guaranteed a good time. “It feels good, it feels really good to win a hometown race,” said Matt Kasten, first place winner in the men’s competition. “It was pretty good, I ran it with some of my former teammates from college and our plan was to run the first half together,” said Mike Friedman, second place winner.

In the women’s race, Elizabeth Bulat Turner took home the first place metal. “It was really hot today, but it didn’t get hot until about mile 20,” said Turner. Winning for the first time, with her family cheering her on, Turner’s husband also participating. Their young children were excited for them. “We love getting outside and it’s neat for them to see mom win today,” said Steven Turner.

For the complete list of winners, click here.