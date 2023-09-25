APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials from the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced Monday morning that the 8th year of the Center Stage High School Music Theater Program will take place at the P.A.C. with 31 local schools set to participate.

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program first started in 2016 and provides ways for students in Northeast Wisconsin to have their musical theater achievements celebrated while also developing confidence, creativity, and collaboration with fellow students.

This year students can participate in learning opportunities in multiple workshops including a dance workshop with local dance professionals. Select students will get the opportunity to represent the program as part of an auditioned ensemble and Encore Singers for performances at Center-hosted and community events.

“More than 2,000 high school students from the region will learn from and alongside each other, making memories and developing relationships that will last a life-time. Through the Center Stage Program, students are able to connect with peers from different schools that share a passion for theater and engage in experiences that establish and solidify powerful bonds, helping us all build a stronger community.” Chief Programming Officer, Amy Gosz

The program is then set to culminate with a red carpet, Tony Awards-style showcase on May 18, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. with tickets going on sale Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Fox Cities P.A.C. website, through the Fox Cities P.A.C. mobile app, at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office, or on Ticketmaster. Prices will be $15 for adults and $10 for students.

The 31participating schools and their shows and show dates are as follows: