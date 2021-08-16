$317 million in food aid coming to state of Wisconsin by October

(WFRV)- The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making the first update to the FoodShare program for the very first time in more than 45 years.

The announcement came on Monday, August 16, and officials are saying this decision is long overdue in the state of Wisconsin.

The update will be focused on the “Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program” (SNAP) which has not happened since the 1970s. The state of Wisconsin will see federal food aid increase by $317 million dollars in FY22.

This program is a necessity for families across the state trying to put food on the table. Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites utilize FoodShare resources every month, reports say. The USDA runs the program and the Wisconsin DHS administers resources to communities. Officials explain that the benefits received are immediately used and constantly run out before the end of the month.

Reports describe that almost 40% of FoodShare users in the state are under 17-years-old. The monthly average benefits received are about $138 dollars per person, which is distributed to an Electric Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.

Benefits are determined by the “Thrifty Food Plan.” This Thrifty Food Plan was first developed by the USDA in 1975. It has not been adjusted for inflation rates since the 1970s. Sources say this plan has not been keeping up with recent changes like dietary guidelines, food preparation and consumption, and time restrictions from work.