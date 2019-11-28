31st Annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade rolls through downtown Manitowoc

Manitowoc, Wis. (WFRV) — It was a festive start to the holiday season Wednesday night in manitowoc as the community gathered to watch the 31st Annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.
The Parade took place in downtown Manitowoc, with eigthy floats displaying what the lakeshore city has to offer.
And for some residents, the parade is a longstanding tradition:
“We’ve come here for 20 years. Its the kickoff to the holiday season. The whole city comes out and enjoys the weather, doesn’t matter what the weather is, and tonight its not so bad. Thousands of people come to enjoy and kickoff Christmas.”-Steve Ford, Manitowoc Resident