31st Annual MASH Blood Drive takes over Appleton’s Houdini Plaza

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For 31 years, the Community Blood Center of Appleton has been changing the way you see traditional blood drives.

That’s because today, the center is hosting their annual MASH blood drive at Houdini Plaza. It’s based off of the classic television show of the same name and is encouraging donors to give back in a unique way.

“A little bit of time is all it takes to donate blood,” said Kristine Belanger, the VP of Donor Services with the Community Blood Center. “We’re looking at about 70% of our optimal inventory right now and this blood drive is going to help considerably with that. But we need people to continue to donate throughout the summer and, in particular, throughout the rest of this week and next week.”

Donations from today’s blood drive will be sent to local hospitals as well as hospitals up in the U.P. of Michigan.

Today’s blood drive will be going on until 6 p.m. You can find more information as well as other blood donation events online right here.