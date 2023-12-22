KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin seized over seven pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, detectives obtained information through an ongoing investigation that several pounds of marijuana would be transported into Kenosha County by 32-year-old Michael Broesch.

Deputies located Broesch’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. K9 Fritz helped locate 7.2 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle, and Broesch was taken into custody without further incident.

Broesch was booked in the Kenosha County Jail and has been officially charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver THC (greater than 2,500-10,000 grams).

He made an initial appearance in court on Thursday and had a cash bond set for $5,000. He is expected to be back on December 28 for a preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided.