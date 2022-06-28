CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Clintonville man is in custody after a possible domestic disturbance on Monday night.

According to the Clintonville Police Department, they were sent to a home Monday around 7:20 p.m. on N. Main Street for a possible domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they were able to make contact with family members that said the 32-year-old man was in the house and very intoxicated. They also learned that he might have had firearms and made comments about not going back to prison.

Authorities tried to make contact with the suspect by phone but were unsuccessful and he was not complying with commands. The Waupaca County SWAT team was requested at 10:25 p.m. Around 12:47 a.m., the man was taken into custody and was booked into jail.

Charges will be forwarded to the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office.