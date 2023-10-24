LEWISTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old woman was arrested in Columbia County over the weekend for Operating While Intoxicated and also had a juvenile (under 16 years old) passenger in the front seat of the vehicle.

According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a Columbia County deputy saw a vehicle traveling east Saturday at 11:29 p.m. that was caught by radar going 87mph in a 55mph zone.

Officials say the deputy then conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver, 32-year-old Briana J. Hubred from Janesville, was driving the vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Huberd reportedly was showing signs of impairment and had a juvenile passenger riding in the front seat of the vehicle.

After an OWI investigation was conducted, the deputy says Huberd was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail where she was booked on charges of OWI (3rd offense) with a Passenger Under 16 and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Revoked.