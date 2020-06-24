32nd Annual MASH Blood Drive taking place at Fox Cities Exhibition Center

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re a fan of the television show “MASH,” then you will not want to miss this!

The Community Blood Center in Appleton is hosting its 32nd Annual Appleton MASH Blood Drive at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. While the summertime favorite event has traditionally taken place at Houdini Plaza, the CBC has changed the location this year to ensure ample space for all donors.

Amid COVID-19, CBC has implemented a number of safety measures, including appropriate spacing in waiting areas and between donor beds. Upon arrival, donors will have their temperature taken and will be offered a mask to wear. There will be limited staff, mask and/or face shield wearing by staff members, food safety, and additional sanitizing.

“This year is a really important year for the MASH blood drive,” says Kristine Belanger, Chief Operating Officer. “It’s an opportunity for our community to support our hospitals and our veterans through blood donation. COVID-19 has changed a lot these past few months, but what hasn’t changed is the need for blood. We need donors to meet the needs of our hospital partners.”

The 32nd Annual MASH Blood Drive is officially underway!



While the summertime favorite event has traditionally taken place in Houdini Plaza, the Community Blood Center has changed the location this year to ensure ample space for donors. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/j5d9NGNXF4 — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) June 24, 2020

For every unit of blood collected, CBC will make a monetary donation to the AMVETS Post 30 in Greenville. All presenting donors will receive a MASH t-shirt, lunch and refreshments, and an entry to win a $1,000 Mackinac Island vacation package.

Appointments are required this year to ensure CBC can manage the number of people gathered at one time, however, they are still accepting donors. Those who would still like to donate are asked to call ahead at (800) 280-4102.

You can also find more information or schedule a donation online right here or check out the CBC’s Facebook page.