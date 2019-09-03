33 Wis. Red Cross volunteers assist with Dorian recovery efforts

WIS. (WFRV) — As Hurricane Dorian move towards Florida, Red Cross volunteers, including 33 from Wisconsin, continue to support the recovery effort.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin says seven new volunteers will make their way to North and South Carolina in the coming days to further support residents impacted by the storm.

Volunteers and one local emergency vehicle are already prepared to ride out whatever Dorian brings to Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Other partners remain in contact with the international Red Cross operation in The Bahamas.

Jane Nesbitt of Sturgeon Bay is one of the volunteers in Florida. She is currently on her eighth deployment.

