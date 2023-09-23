BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Trooper assisted a De Pere Police Department officer with the traffic stop of a 33-year-old from Appleton who was later arrested for a fifth OWI offense.

A release from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) Fond du Lac Post states that Kasey Otis was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence, 5th Offense.

Authorities say the traffic stop happened on the I-41 northbound ramp to Oneida Street, where the driver was allegedly showing signs of impairment.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were performed, subsequently leading to Otis being placed under arrest on suspicion of OWI.

Otis was also cited for Possessing Open Intoxicants, Operating after Revocation – Second Offense, and Violation of Ignition Interlock Device.

No other information was provided.