COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.

When a deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver allegedly started to go faster and flee. The driver was reportedly driving ‘erratically’ and was weaving all over the road.

The driver ended up crashing into a ditch and got stuck. He was later detained without any incident and identified as 33-year-old Landy Cardenas Hernandez from Fall River.

Landy reportedly showed signs of impairment and allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol. He was arrested for the following:

OWI 7th offense

Eluding

Operating with a revoked driver’s license

Failure to install an ignition interlock system

Additionally, Landy was given multiple traffic citations from the investigation. Authorities say Landy was taken to the Columbia County Jail and is waiting for his initial court appearance.

No additional information was provided.