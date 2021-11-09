330 gallons of motor oil spills onto WI highway after ‘homemade’ trailer blows tire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – In what looked like a scene straight out of a movie, a highway in Wisconsin was covered in motor oil after a homemade trailer blew a tire.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a tire blew out on a homemade trailer which ended up causing approximately 330 gallons of motor oil to leak onto the interstate. The trailer appeared to be carrying a container in which the oil was being transported.

Authorities say that the driver then unhooked the trailer and left the scene. The driver was reportedly later located.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

The incident happened on the I-94 ramp to WIS 37 in Eau Claire County. The ramp was shut down for multiple hours while crews cleaned up the spill.

There was no information if the driver was facing any charges.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.