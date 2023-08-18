NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old woman has been indicted for assault with a dangerous weapon on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Justine V. Peters, who most recently lived in Neopit, a community in the Menominee Indian Reservation, had a federal grand jury return a one-count indictment on August 15.

Court documents show that on or about December 20, 2022, Peters assaulted a man with a knife while at a residence, resulting in lacerations to the man’s head and neck.

If convicted of this offense, Peters faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

She also faces up to three years of supervised release and payment of a special assessment.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.