34th annual Allouez car show

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) -- All kinds of expensive and beautiful cars were on display at the Allouez car show today.

The Allouez Optimist Club hosted the event along with a picnic.

There were approximately 250 cars on display, as well as bounce houses and RC cars for the kids.

The 34th annual show featured models of all shapes, sizes, and years.

All of the proceeds of the event will go toward youth initiatives throughout the community.