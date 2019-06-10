Local News

34th annual Allouez car show

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 10:31 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:31 PM CDT

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) -- All kinds of expensive and beautiful cars were on display at the Allouez car show today.

The Allouez Optimist Club hosted the event along with a picnic.

There were approximately 250 cars on display, as well as bounce houses and RC cars for the kids.

The 34th annual show featured models of all shapes, sizes, and years. 

All of the proceeds of the event will go toward youth initiatives throughout the community. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected