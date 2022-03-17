CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Clayton Fire Rescue was dispatched for a report of a wildfire along the railroad tracks at Pioneer Road and Medina Junction Road in the Town of Clayton on Thursday.

Officials say the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. The fire was contained before jumping the railroad tracks or adjacent roadways, but not before burning an estimated 35 acres of land.

Clayton Fire Rescue said around 7,000 gallons of water were used and no injuries or damaged structures were reported. The scene was cleared around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say they believe the fire was caused by a passing train.

Clayton Fire Rescue was supported by:

Greenville Fire Department

Winchester Fire Department

Town of Neenah Fire Department

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Gold Cross Ambulance

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Wisconsin State Patrol

Canadian National Railway

Fire in the Town of Clayton

Fire in the Town of Clayton

Officials are reminding everyone that it is currently wildfire season in Wisconsin. As you begin spring cleanup, please do so cautiously and make sure you’re informed about burning safety guidelines.

For more information about safe burning practices, click here.